'Afforestation programme planned for every district'

Along with preserving forest land in the Western Ghats, there is a need to carry out afforestation in the regions where there is no forest. Afforestation programme has been planned in every district in this regard, said state Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa.

Speaking at Kushalnagar on Friday, he said that resolutions have been made against the implementation of Kasturirangan report, starting from Gram Panchayat level and have been sent to the government.

"Forest surveys should be conducted by the committees exclusively formed by the Gram Panchayats for the purpose, in every village," he added.

Kushalappa said, "Illegal entry into Devarakadu, Gomala, Paisari and riverbanks is banned. We have seen the tragedies occurring due to illegal entry into these lands, in the district. The revenue lands should be provided to people towards rehabilitation. The government should provide the necessary facilities to those who have already built houses."

Stating that plants like bamboo should be planted in the forests, instead of acacia, he said plants like bamboo will provide fodder for elephants.

Also, lakes should be dug in the forests. These measures will prevent elephant-human conflict to a great extent. The tribals who are dwelling in forests should not be evicted. They should be provided with basic facilities, he added.