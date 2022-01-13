Alva’s champions in ball badminton tourney

The women’s team of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, won the SRM Founders’ Cup at the All India Inter-Collegiate Ball Badminton Tournament organized by SRM University, Chennai, on account of Founders’ Day.

The team lifted the cup after defeating the host SRM University by 35-16 and 35-25 in straight sets.

In the semi-finals, Alva’s played against MOP Vaishnav College, Chennai, and MDC College, Madurai.

As many as 16 teams from across India took part in the tournament.