Alva’s champions in ball badminton tourney

The women’s team of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, won the SRM Founders’ Cup at the All India Inter-Collegiate Ball Badminton Tournament organized by SRM University, Chennai, on account of Founders’ Day.
The team lifted the cup after defeating the host SRM University by 35-16 and 35-25 in straight sets.
In the semi-finals, Alva’s played against MOP Vaishnav College, Chennai, and MDC College, Madurai.
As many as 16 teams from across India took part in the tournament.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector
Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality
Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising
Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018
FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet
Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts
EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose