Alva’s champions in ball badminton tourney

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 13 2022, 01:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 01:35 ist
The women’s team of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, won the SRM Founders’ Cup at the All India Inter-Collegiate Ball Badminton Tournament organized by SRM University, Chennai, on account of Founders’ Day.

The team lifted the cup after defeating the host SRM University by 35-16 and 35-25 in straight sets. 

In the semi-finals, Alva’s played against MOP Vaishnav College, Chennai, and MDC College, Madurai.

As many as 16 teams from across India took part in the tournament. 

Alva’s Education Foundation
women’s team
win tournament
SRM Founders’ Cup
ball badminton tourney

