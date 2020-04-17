Animal on the verge of extinction poached

Acting on a tip-off, the forest department officials conducted a raid and seized a mammal on the verge of extinction, which was poached in Basavanakote reserve forest.
During the raid, Krishnegowda, the accused managed to escape. The officials have seized a country-made gun and a motorbike belonging to him.
A two-year-old 'flying cat' was shot dead on Thursday morning.
The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy
China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%
'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?
Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws
Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump
2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian
Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown
USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use
Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week