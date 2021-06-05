‘Announce package for all working class people’

Alleging that the Covid relief package announced by the state government is discriminatory, People’s Movements For Human Rights district president Harish G Acharya said that a relief package should be announced for all working class people.
Welcoming the package announced for the Asha and anganwadi workers, he said those working in the film industry should also be given assistance. The government has neglected them, he said.
