Annual fair of Bhagandeshwara Temple held

Devotees took part in the annual fair of Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala on Sunday.

The fair is held on the day of Tula Sankramana every year.

Special prayers were offered to the presiding deity on the day.

People took a holy dip in Triveni Sangama and made offerings to their ancestors.

Home guards and police personnel were deployed at Triveni Sangama as there has been an increase in the water level.

Meals were served to the devotees by the temple. They were distributed the ‘Padiyakki’ from 'Akshaya Patra', in the form of prasadam.