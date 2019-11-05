Assault at petrol bunk captured on CCTV camera

The CCTV video grab which shows the youth assaulting petrol bunk personnel in Baichanahalli on Monday night.

A group of youth have assaulted the personnel in a petrol bunk for refusing to receive payment by card.

The incident took place in Blue Moon Petrol Bunk in Baichanahalli on Monday night.

A few youth who came on a motorbike asked the personnel to fill petrol worth Rs 50 and later gave an ATM card to make the payment.

The petrol bunk personnel refused to swipe the card for the payment of Rs 50 and insisted on payment by cash. Enraged, the youth roughed up the personnel.

The act has been recorded in the CCTV camera.

According to a complaint submitted by Surya, a petrol bunk personnel, the accused are Jaihir and his friends from Tavarekere.

A case has been registered at Kushalnagar Town Police Station.

