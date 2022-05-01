Awareness campaign by Indian Orthodontic Society

Indian Orthodontic Society (IOS) is holding an awareness campaign on the drawbacks of direct to consumer aligners that are available online, for a week, said society president Dr Srikrishna Chalasani.
As a part of the awareness, a Smile Rally will be taken up in the district. The Smile Rally is a nationwide social initiative of the IOS to bring awareness to the public about Orthodontics and especially counter the threat to public dental health posed by direct to consumer aligner companies. There will be awareness campaigns throughout its journey in 30 cities across India, he said.
