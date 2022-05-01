Awareness campaign by Indian Orthodontic Society

Awareness campaign by Indian Orthodontic Society

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 01 2022, 20:45 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 21:15 ist

Indian Orthodontic Society (IOS) is holding an awareness campaign on the drawbacks of direct to consumer aligners that are available online, for a week, said society president Dr Srikrishna Chalasani.

As a part of the awareness, a Smile Rally will be taken up in the district. The Smile Rally is a nationwide social initiative of the IOS to bring awareness to the public about Orthodontics and especially counter the threat to public dental health posed by direct to consumer aligner companies. There will be awareness campaigns throughout its journey in 30 cities across India, he said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

awareness campaign
Indian Orthodontic Society (IOS)
direct to consumer aligners
drawbacks

Related videos

What's Brewing

Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts

Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Nothing fritter about it!

Nothing fritter about it!

The sincerest form of flattery...

The sincerest form of flattery...

IPL's unsung heroes

IPL's unsung heroes

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

 