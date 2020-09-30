Babri masjid verdict: SDPI stages protest in Mangaluru

Naina J A
  • Sep 30 2020, 18:58 ist
SDPI activists stage a protest in front of the DC's office in Mangaluru on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

Condemning the acquittal of all 32 accused in the demolition of the Babri Masjid by thousands of 'karsevaks' at Ayodhya, SDPI activists staged a protest in front of DC’s office in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

The police took SDPI Corporator Muneeb Bengre, State secretary Ashraf Machar and others into custody. The protesters shouted slogans against the verdict and expressed their displeasure at the CBI special court. 

In the meantime, the police had strengthened security in different parts of the district.

