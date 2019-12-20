Bandh observed voluntarily in Suntikoppa

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Dec 20 2019, 22:07pm ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2019, 22:20pm ist
Members of Muslim community voluntarily supported the bandh call given by Kodagu Muslim Hitharakshana Vedike, by shutting down their business establishments in Suntikoppa, against the police firing, which killed two youths in Mangluru on Thursday. DH Phot

Kodagu bandh a call given by the members of Kodagu Muslim Hitharakshana Vedike on Friday has received a good response in Suntikoppa. 

Condemning death of two youths in Mangaluru in police firing opened to quell the violent protests against the recent Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday, members of Muslim community voluntarily supported the bandh by shutting down their business establishments. 

As precautionary measures, tight police force was deployed in the town to prevent any kind of untoward incidents.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Suntikoppa Bandh
Muslim Hitharakshana Vedike
Comments (+)
 