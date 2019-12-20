Bandh observed voluntarily in Suntikoppa

Kodagu bandh a call given by the members of Kodagu Muslim Hitharakshana Vedike on Friday has received a good response in Suntikoppa.

Condemning death of two youths in Mangaluru in police firing opened to quell the violent protests against the recent Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday, members of Muslim community voluntarily supported the bandh by shutting down their business establishments.

As precautionary measures, tight police force was deployed in the town to prevent any kind of untoward incidents.