Banking and e-stamping facility at Janata Bazar

Banking and e-stamping facility at Janata Bazar from April 23

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 20 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 23:56 ist

Dakshina Kannada Kendra Sahakara Sagatu Marata Sangha Niyamitha, popularly called Janata Bazar, will start banking service and e-stamping services in Mangaluru from April 23. 

Sangha president M Purushotham Bhat said that saving accounts will be opened. Deposits with attractive interests will be offered to customers. The new services will be inaugurated by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Sanjeeva Matandoor, Mayor Premananda Shetty and SCDCC Bank President M N Rajendra Kumar will take part.

For the benefit of the customers, the business timings of Janata Bazar will be between 9.30 am to 8 pm. 

Dakshina Kannada Kendra Sahakara Sagatu Marata Sangha has its branch in Sullia. It is planning to extend its activities across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts by opening branches in the future, said Bhat.

Janata Bazar
banking service
e-stamping service
Mangaluru

