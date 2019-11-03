'Basavanna upheld democratic values'

By creating a platform of intellectuals called ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ in the court of King Bijjala, Vachana composer Basavanna upheld the value of democracy in 12th century itself, Fifth Vachana Sahitya Sammelana President and Senior Chartered Accountant S S Nayak said.

He was speaking during the fifth Vishwa Kannada Vachana Sahitya Hagu Samskrithika Sammelana 2019 and Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised by Sri Jnana Mandara Educational and Cultural Trust-Bengaluru at Ravindra Kala Bhavana in University College premises, Hampankatta, on Sunday.

Nayak further said that 12th century in Karnataka was devoted to Vachana movement, which created a social revolution. Complex knowledge was interpreted in a simple way through Vachanas to provide the perspective of ‘Dharma’ or righteousness. Meaningless rituals and superstitions in society were questioned, he said.

“Basavanna, a prominent ‘Sharana’, through his works stressed on a few untouched topics such as women empowerment”.

The compositions of Basavanna were more approachable to people as the works upheld the significance of humanity above all, he added.

The Vachana compositions by Sarvajna are universal and relevant for all ages. The ‘Tripadi’ or triads of Sarvajna are popular owing to their qualities of brevity and meaningfulness.

Lauding the effort by Jnana Mandara Educational and Cultural Trust, Nayak said the programme had spread a message to people to implement noble values embedded in Vachanas in their lives.

Various speakers elaborated upon the contributions of Vachana composers during the sessions held in the afternoon.

Thonse Pushkal Kumar performed a Katha Kalakshepa ‘Jagajyothi Basaveshwara’ on the occasion. Achievers were awarded ‘Samaja Ratna’ title.

New Mangalore Port Trust Chairman A V Ramana inaugurated the programme. Kannada Sahitya Parishat former President Harikrishna Punaroor, Sharada Group of Education Institutions President Prof M B Puranik and Sri Jnana Mandara Shaikshanika hagu Samskrithika Trust Founder H G Somashekar was present.