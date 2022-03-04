Beach cleanliness drive by students at Tannirbhavi

The student volunteers of the Centre for Social Concern of St Aloysius PU College carried out a beach cleanliness drive at Tannirbhavi.

The students cleared trash dumped on the shores of the beach.

Mark Pereira, co-ordinator of CSC, briefed the students about the importance of waste segregation.

He opined that such drives make students socially responsible and be more proactive in tackling environmental concerns.

Glass, plastic and synthetic materials were segregated during the drive.

The members cleared the plastic and other non-biodegradable waste which was later handed over to Mangaluru City Corporation.