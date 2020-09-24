Bekal Ustad passes away

Well known scholar and Khazi of Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga P M Ibrahim Musliyar Bekal (71) passed away in a private hospital on Thursday.

More popularly known as Bekal Ustad, he was born to a couple, Muhammed and Khadeeja, in Poodal in Naringana village in Bantwal taluk, in 1949.

After studying in a school at D G Katte in Naringana village until the seventh standard, he was drawn towards religious education.

Prior to securing his degree from Deoband Arabic College, Bekal Ustad had served at Soorinje and Bantwal mosques for two years each. He had served as Mudarris at Bekal for the past 43 years.

He was serving as the state president of Sunni Jamiyyatul Ulema and principal of Jamia Saadia Arabia Shariyat College.

He was a member of the Samastha Ulema Union’s central Mushawar, and chief editor of the publication, Al Ansar.

Bekal Ustad’s vast knowledge about Kifarah and astronomy had won many admirers from the academics.

In recognition of his unmatched service to the religious sector, he had been conferred with ‘Tajul Fukahal’.

He leaves behind wife, three sons, two daughters, and thousands of well-wishers.

Bekal Ustad’s final rites were conducted at Marikkala Juma Masjid near Montepadavu.

Thousands of volunteers joined hands with the police to ensure that thousands of people paid their final tributes to Bekal Ustad.