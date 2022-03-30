Bhandasale Rathna Prashasthi to be conferred on April 1

Thenkutittu Yakshagana senior artistes Madavu Koragappa Rai, Nagri Mahabala Rai, Veshadhari and Arthadari Kannadikatte Ganesh Shetty will be conferred Bhandasale Rathna Prashasthi-2022 on April 1, said organiser Mahesh Shetty Bhandarapade-Pallimajalaguthu.

He told reporters that the award will be conferred during the ‘Brahmakalashabhisheka’ and Ustava of Sri Ardhanarishwara Temple in Harekala.

Koragappa Rai has been serving Yakshagana for over 40 years and had served in Karnataka, Bappanadu, Belmann-Kantavara Yakshagana melas. Now, he is serving in Kateel Mela.

He shot to fame for his roles as Chanda-Munda, Abhimanyu, Babruvahana, Bhargava, among others.

Nagri Mahabala Rai has been serving as Veshadhari for the past 48 years and is now serving in Kateel Mela.

Kannadikatte Ganesh Shetty has been serving in Kateel Mela and his roles, including, Raktabeeja, Athikaya, Shaneeshwara, Karna, Devendra and others had made him famous among his fans.