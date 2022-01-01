Karnataka Lalithakala Academy will celebrate the birth centenary of artist M T V Acharya, by organising exhibitions, slide shows and other events at Art and Kanara Trust, Kodialguthu, from January 3 to 5.

As a part of the birth centenary, artworks of M T V Acharya will be displayed at the exhibition. The exhibition will be held from 10.30 am to 7 pm.

Former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik will inaugurate the programme at 11.30 am. Karnataka Lalithakala Academy president Mahendra D will preside over the programme.