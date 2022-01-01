Birth centenary of artist M T V Acharya

Birth centenary of artist M T V Acharya

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 01 2022, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 00:15 ist

Karnataka Lalithakala Academy will celebrate the birth centenary of artist M T V Acharya, by organising exhibitions, slide shows and other events at Art and Kanara Trust, Kodialguthu, from January 3 to 5. 

As a part of the birth centenary, artworks of M T V Acharya will be displayed at the exhibition. The exhibition will be held from 10.30 am to 7 pm.

Former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik will inaugurate the programme at 11.30 am. Karnataka Lalithakala Academy president Mahendra D will preside over the programme. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

artist M T V Acharya
birth centenary
Karnataka Lalithakala Academy
Art and Kanara Trust
Kodialguthu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

 