BJP will continue to raise its voice against 'Love Jihad' and terror activities: Karnataka BJP leader

Dakshina Kannada BJP unit President Sudarshan Moodbidri condemned Mangalore MLA U T Khader for questioning Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for making allegations of 'Love Jihad' and protesting in his constituency. Moodbidri said that the BJP will continue to raise its voice against 'Love Jihad' and terror activities.

Khader in a press conference on Friday had asked not to politicise the issue of the arrest of a man from Ullal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In retort to the MLA’s statement, the BJP district president said "We condemn the statements of MLA Khader. The MLA has questioned the VHP and Bajrang Dal for raising voice against the Love Jihad issue related to the former MLA’s B M Iddinabba’s family. We will continue to question whenever terrorist activities and Love Jihad is reported in any part of the country. The district BJP justifies the protest staged by the VHP and Bajrang Dal in Ullal recently,” Sudarshan told reporters on Saturday.

"The country has been witnessing the protest against religious conversion, cow slaughter, terrorism and Love Jihad for the past seven decades. The MLA has issued an immature statement on the recently held protest. There is evidence for Love Jihad in former MLA’s family and family members joining the ISIS," he said.

On Khader opposing people from outside holding protests in his constituency, Sudarshan said, “Ullal is not in Pakistan and it is in our country. A large number of people from Ullal had joined the protest.”

Janashirvada Yatra

The BJP will organise “Janashirvada Yatra” to introduce the four new ministers who were inducted recently into the Union Cabinet, to the people of Karnataka from August 16. As a part of the “Janashirvada Yatra,” Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekar will arrive in Dakshina Kannada on August 17 evening, said Sudarshan Moodbidri. Owing to the Covid-19 restrictions, a mega convention will not be organised in the district. However, he will be accorded a cordial welcome symbolically. The minister in turn will interact with the educationists, entrepreneurs, MLAs, former MLAs of the district. During the meetings, the minister will talk about the Centre’s initiatives, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos: