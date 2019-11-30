BJP will win all 15 seats in bypolls, reiterates Kateel

State BJP President and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party would win all the 15 constituencies in the state where byelections will be held on December 5.

Kateel was speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the inauguration of renovated MP Office on the second floor of Deputy Commissioner’s office here, on Saturday.

“Our party is confident of winning all the 15 seats in the byelection. The byelection results will strengthen the BJP government in the state.”

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will complete the remaining three-and-a-half-years of his tenure and will implement development projects in the state, he added.

On Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah’s prediction that mid-terms polls would come in one year, Kateel said that Siddaramaiah was in slumber when he was in power.

“He is now dreaming of becoming chief minister, which would never come true. His (Siddaramaiah) grahachara (stars) are not properly aligned. He had dreamt of becoming chief minister once again after the election, which was not fulfilled.”

On Congress and JD(S), Kateel said, ‘’Both are together and had applied for divorce which has not yet been approved in the court of Deve Gowda.’’

Answers to all the tirade against BJP by Siddaramaiah, who proclaims himself as the leader of the Congress, will be known on the day of results of the by-election, he added.

Paperless office

The MP office in the city will be a paperless office and the entire system is computerised. All the appeals and memorandums submitted by the people will be uploaded online and will be sent to the departments concerned for further action, Kateel said.

Further, the issues and concerns raised by the public through memorandum will be followed up with the authorities concerned once in 15 days and status of the issue will be shared with individuals concerned, he added.

“On Tuesday, I will be in the office throughout the day,’’ he added.

Further, information on all the welfare programmes of the state and Central governments will be provided at the office. It will be converted into a people-friendly office. With the support of District In-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, priority will be given for the overall development of DK district, Kateel said.

Even the issues pertaining to the row over getting Aadhaar card and ration card will be heard at the MP office, he added. Earlier, BJP National General Secretary (Org) B L Sathosh inaugurated the MP office.