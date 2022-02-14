Bondala Prashasthi for Prasad Balipa Bhagavatha

Kateel mela chief Prasad Balipa Bhagavatha has been selected for 'Bondala Prashasthi' instituted in the name of senior Yakshagana arthadhari late Bondala Ramanna Shetty.

The award will be conferred on February 18 in a programme organised by Bondala Charitable Trust.

Sri Durgaparameshwari Bayalata Seva Samiti will present 'Krishna Krishna Srikrishna' Yakshagana on February 17.

Yakshagana on Sridevi Mahatme will be held on February 18.

MLA Rajesh Naik, former minister Ramanath Rai, Kateel temple priest Ananth Padmanabha Asranna and others will take part.