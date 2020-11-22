Bride heads to exam hall directly from wedding hall

A bride came directly from the marriage hall to the Junior College in Madikeri to write a competitive examination, after completing her wedding rituals, on Sunday.

Swathi, a resident of Ashokapura, is the bride. The competitive examination for the selection of DCC Bank staff had coincided with the date of her marriage with Suresh from Madhuramma Pattana in Suntikoppa.

The marriage was held at Ambedkar Bhavan in Madikeri. The auspicious timing was fixed so that it did not clash with the timing of the examination.

Swathi and Suresh entered into wedlock between 6.30 am and 9 am on Sunday and Swathi later came to the exam hall in the Junior College in Madikeri directly, in her wedding attire.

Swathi Suresh said that she had been preparing for the competitive exam from the past several months.

The marriage rituals were performed in short, so that she did not lag behind the schedule of the exam.

Swathi expressed her confidence in clearing the exam.