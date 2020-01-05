British era guesthouse stands strong

There are several guesthouses or restrooms constructed during the British era in and around Narasimharajapura taluk. A guesthouse constructed at Chikka Agrahara has still retained its old charm.

As per the documents available, the PWD and Forest Department had constructed more than 26 bungalows for the European tourists in 1895 in different parts of the district.

The Forest Department had constructed guesthouses at Kemmannugundi, Hunasegatta, Sukalahatti, Kaulapura, Kesave, Sangameshwarapete, Magundi, Kerekatte, Samse, Malleshwara and Chikka Agrahara.

The guest house at Chikka Agrahara was constructed by Mysore Forest Department in 1912. The guesthouse has maintained the record of senior officers and tourists who had stayed in it since the beginning. The roof of the guesthouse is still intact.

Koosgal and Megaramakki reserve forests are situated near the guesthouse.