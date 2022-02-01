‘Budget emphasises govt’s commitment to agri sector’

‘Budget emphasises government’s commitment to agri sector’

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 23:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 00:25 ist
Shobha Karandlaje. Credit: PTI file photo

Union Minister for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje said the budget has declared the year 2023 as 'International Year of Millet', which reveals the government's commitment to supporting agriculture.

"The cultivation of millet is supported with the offer of incentives to the farmers. Farmers will get hi-tech and digital services under the public-private partnership model," she said and added that the budget has given a fillip to agricultural startups.

The budget also focuses on mental health in the post-pandemic era. The megaprojects enabling the interlinking of rivers will solve the problem of acute shortage of drinking water. The budget also focuses on a hassle-free transport system, by building new roads and rail tracks, she added.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shobha Karandlaje
Agriculture
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Myanmar activists among Nobel Peace Prize nominees

Myanmar activists among Nobel Peace Prize nominees

Twitter has a field day with FM's '#LollipopBudget'

Twitter has a field day with FM's '#LollipopBudget'

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 