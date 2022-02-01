‘Budget emphasises government’s commitment to agri sector’

Union Minister for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje said the budget has declared the year 2023 as 'International Year of Millet', which reveals the government's commitment to supporting agriculture.

"The cultivation of millet is supported with the offer of incentives to the farmers. Farmers will get hi-tech and digital services under the public-private partnership model," she said and added that the budget has given a fillip to agricultural startups.

The budget also focuses on mental health in the post-pandemic era. The megaprojects enabling the interlinking of rivers will solve the problem of acute shortage of drinking water. The budget also focuses on a hassle-free transport system, by building new roads and rail tracks, she added.