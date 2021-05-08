Cage placed in Yadavanadu to capture tiger

Fear has gripped the residents of the northern parts of Kodagu after a tiger was spotted in the Huduguru and Areyuru villages of the Yadavanadu Reserve Forest area in Somwarpet taluk.

Pugmarks of the big cat are being spotted in the region for the last one week, said the villagers.

The tiger has dragged an ox belonging to C N Erappa of Areyuru village three days ago and ate the prey near the reserve forest.

Areyuru village is a few meters away from the reserve forest. It is believed that the tiger has sneaked into the residential area, through Huduguru village.

The Somwarpet range forest officer was alerted about the incident.

The issue was also brought to the notice of Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan M P.

The MLA has directed the officials to capture the tiger.

Accordingly, Somwarpet ACF Nehru and Somwarpet RFO Shama visited the spot and assured the ox owner that compensation will be provided to him. A cage has also been placed at the spot where the body of the ox was found.