'Carry out scientific waste management'

Kodagu Rakshana Vedike Somwarpet unit vice president Shan alleged that waste management is being carried out by the Gram Panchayat in an unscientific manner in Kodlipet.

He said that the waste is being dumped in an empty land instead of the land reserved for the landfill in Doddakodli village.

“There is a danger of the spread of diseases due to the unscientific management of waste. The complaints submitted by the nearby residents to the Gram Panchayat have fallen on deaf ears,” he added.

Shan further alleged that the underground drainage and roads in Kodlipet village are in a pathetic condition.

The commercial stalls built by the panchayat are on the verge of collapse. If not repaired immediately, they will invite danger, he said.

Accusing the local administration of following illegalities in the allocation of commercial stalls in the past 15 years, he urged the officials concerned to initiate public auctioning as per the rules.

“The water tank near the Gram Panchayat building is also vulnerable. There is no good road to the Gram Panchayat office,” he said and warned of conducting protests if the administration does not take action against the problems on priority.