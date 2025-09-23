<p>New York: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/qatar">Qatar</a>'s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Tuesday an Israeli attack earlier this month that targeted the political leaders of Hamas in Doha was an attempt by Israel to derail the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaza">Gaza</a> ceasefire negotiations.</p>.US weighs sweeping sanctions on International Criminal Court over Israel probe.<p>The emir was addressing the UN General Assembly in New York.</p><p>The attack was widely condemned in the Middle East and beyond as an act that could scupper US-backed efforts to broker a truce in Gaza and end the nearly two-year conflict there.</p>