Centenarian celebrates 100th birthday

DHNS
DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Jun 08 2020, 23:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 23:46 ist
Centenarian Chowrira Thimmaiah.

Centenarian Chowrira Thimmaiah of Hodavada near Napoklu, celebrated his 100th birthday at the Chowrira Ainmane recently.

Chowrira Bopaiah presided over the simple programme and felicitated Chowrira Thimmaiah on the occasion.

Chowrira Thimmaiah, born on June 3, 1920, had joined the Indian Army in 1941, at the age of 21. After serving for 15 years, he was promoted to the rank of Hawaldar.

He completed his primary education in the government school of Paluru and high school in Napoklu and Moornadu.

His 100th birthday celebration was attended by his children, grandchildren, family members and close friends.

Col (retd) C A Ganapathy, Capt Nanaiah and others were present.

