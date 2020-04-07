Central market vendors to relocate to APMC Baikampady

‘Fresh’ fruit juices that had disappeared from the menus of hospital cafeterias in and around Mangaluru city, are making a comeback with district administration succeeding in restoring the supply chain.

The supply of fruits and vegetables to consumers was disrupted for the past four days with the wholesale fruits and vegetable vendors in Central market shutting down shops and opposing district administration’s orders to relocate to APMC in Baikampady.

The district administration, in order to enforce social distancing and contain Covid-19, initially revised the selling and buying timings at the Central market from 11 pm to 4 am.

When social distancing rules continued to be violated, the district administration ordered the vendors to relocate to the APMC in Baikampady, located 18 kms away from the city.

The vendors shocked by the lack of basic facilities at the APMC, submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner on April 4 to identify Nehru Maidan, service bus stand, Karavali Utsav grounds or a three-acre private land in Jappinamogeru as a temporary market.

At a meeting convened by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on the premises of the APMC on Tuesday, Central Market Merchants Association (CMMA) changed its stand and agreed to relocate to Baikampady.

‘’We decided to relocate to the APMC keeping interests of growers and consumers in mind,” CMMA honorary president Ahmed Bava said.

CMMA president Mustafa Kunhi said the offer of waiverof three-month rent and market fee helped them change their decision.

Sources in APMC said the plot near the APMC entrance, on the right side, was identified for auctioning and buying vegetables. The plot adjacent to vegetables was identified for buying and selling fruits.

On Tuesday evening, the first batch of trucks to arrive at APMC yard carried onions and fruits.

“On Wednesday, we are expecting 20 to 25 tonnes of fruits and vegetables to be unloaded at the APMC,” Horticultural Department Assistant Director Praveen told DH.

Hopcoms outlet in APMC

Horticultural Department Assistant Director Praveen told DH that an outlet of Hopcoms would be set up in the APMC.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) mounted pressure on the vendors, who were reluctant to shift to the APMC, by closing down the central market due to Covid-19 threat.

The MCC also issued another circular making it compulsory for retail sellers to buy from the vendors in the APMC or from the Hopcoms in the APMC.

“During random inspections, retail sellers should submit receipts issued by the APMC or the Hopcoms,” MCC Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady said.