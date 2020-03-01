Centre suppressing dissent through bullets: Human Rights activist Teesta Setalvad

The Central government is trying to suppress the dissent through bullets, Human Rights activist Teesta Setalvad said.

She was speaking during the protest meet, organised by Samvidhana Samrakshana Samiti, at Kuttar Padavu on Sunday.

Alleging that the Police department had failed to control Delhi riots, Teesta condemned violence against students of various universities, who held protests against CAA, NPR and NRC.

“Those who have been dividing people on the basis of religion, should remember that the freedom struggle was not carried out by a particular community and religion. People from all communities have laid down their lives,’’ she further said. She urged to withdraw the power given to Tahsildars to affirm the citizenship of people by scrutinizing documents. Else, crores of people, irrespective of their religion, would be declared as doubtful citizens.

Teesta pointed out that in Assam, people carrying documents are wandering from pillar to post to prove their citizenship. People, including pregnant women and elderly, are sent to detention camps.

Thinker Mahendra Kumar alleged that the Delhi riots were government sponsored. “Hindutva does not support such bloodshed. If it does, it is not Hindutva. RSS is the real enemy of the Hindutva,’’ he added.

Kumar said people in Sangh Pariwar would be happy when someone shouts pro-Pakistan slogans as they get a new topic to create clashes among people. He condemned the false propaganda on Muslims, who were distributing water to the devotees in Gejjegiri Nandanabithil, during a Hindu religious function.

Human Rights activist Shivasundar said that the NPR would start from April.

‘’The status of citizens who fail to provide birth documents of themselves and their parents will be marked as doubtful,’’ he said and called upon the people to refuse to give information to the NPR.

Mangalore MLA U T Khader said that the protest against the CAA and the NPR was not against a political party but against the unconstitutional move by the government.

“The NRC will be an injustice to the illiterate and the poor,’’ he said and administered an oath to the audience on the occasion.

Central Juman Masjid and Dargah Samiti President Abdul Rasheed presided. Samvidhana Samrakshana Samiti President Hyder Parthippadi, Babbukatte Priest Fr Elias D’Souza and others werer present.