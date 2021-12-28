Certification course launched

The Quality Control Management (QA/QC) and Quantity Surveyor (QS) certification course, conducted by the Department of Civil Engineering, Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, was launched recently.

The college came in for praise for its initiative to incorporate industry-relevant certification courses and increasing the employability of students. Prof Varadaraj K S, convenor of the course, gave a brief description of the course contents, which includes fire and safety, MEP, oil and gas.

He also highlighted the job opportunities in Middle East countries, especially in the construction sector, power plants, mega civil projects and manufacturing industries.

Dr Peter Fernandes, Principal, AIET also spoke. A technical talk on ‘Ready-Mix Concrete And Special Concrete’ was delivered by Sudhir V Shetty, Director, CIC Ready Mix India Private limited.