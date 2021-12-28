Certification course launched

Certification course launched

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 28 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 23:36 ist

The Quality Control Management (QA/QC) and Quantity Surveyor (QS) certification course, conducted by the Department of Civil Engineering, Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, was launched recently.

The college came in for praise for its initiative to incorporate industry-relevant certification courses and increasing the employability of students. Prof Varadaraj K S, convenor of the course, gave a brief description of the course contents, which includes fire and safety, MEP, oil and gas.

He also highlighted the job opportunities in Middle East countries, especially in the construction sector, power plants, mega civil projects and manufacturing industries.

Dr Peter Fernandes, Principal, AIET also spoke. A technical talk on ‘Ready-Mix Concrete And Special Concrete’ was delivered by Sudhir V Shetty, Director, CIC Ready Mix India Private limited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Certification course
Quality Control Management
Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology
launched

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

 