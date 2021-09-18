'Check atrocities against Dalits'

The atrocities on Dalits are on the rise. The government should take steps to check the atrocities and punish the culprits, demanded members of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti Okkuta and Dalit Sanghatanegala Janti Vedike.

Staging a protest in front of the Nadakacheri revenue inspector's office, the members said that the law and order situation has collapsed in the state. There is no security for the Dalits.

The government should initiate steps to check the atrocities, said Vedike district president J R Phalaksha.

The government should review its decision on implementing National Education Policy 2020, he added.

A memorandum was submitted to the deputy commissioner on the occasion.