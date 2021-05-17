Check dam in Hemmane awaits a facelift

A check dam constructed across a stream in Hemmane situated just a few kilometres away from Shanivarasanthe is waiting for a facelift.

If the check dam is repaired, then it can supply water to Shanivarasanthe throughout the year.

The municipality had constructed a check dam across the steam at Hemmane to supply water to the residents and was supplying water to the residents. But, with the increase in population, the water from the check dam was not sufficient for supply. Accordingly, borewells were sunk and the check dam remained neglected.

In 2010, the Gram Panchayat had increased the height of the check dam by two feet and three filters were installed after constructing a pumphouse to supply water during monsoon and summer.

As a result, water was supplied from the check dam for two to three years. After the pumps developed a technical problem, the water supply was stopped.

Though the motor has been repaired recently, it has failed to solve the water crisis in summer.

The project to supply water from the stream has not been completed. There is no retaining wall around the pumphouse and the stream, which is inviting danger.

Dogs and cats have fallen into the filter pit. Many a time, water is supplied without purification, alleged the residents.

Shanivarasanthe Gram Panchayat president Saroja Shekar said, “A project plan has been prepared to give a facelift to the check dam. In addition, the work on the retaining wall around the pumphouse and filter pit has also been prepared. The action plan will be implemented once the lockdown is lifted.”

S N Raghu, GP Member, said, “There is a need to increase the water storage capacity in the check dam. It can supply water to the residents throughout the year. The check dam will also help in improving the groundwater table.”

S C Sharath Shekar, another GP member, said, “There is a need to remove silt from the stream. The panchayat has no grants for the same. If we get funds under MLALAD, we can develop the check dam.”

B B Diwakar, an entrepreneur, said, “There is a need to repair the check dam and overhead tanks should be constructed to supply the water.”