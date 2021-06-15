Child labourers rescued from plantation

During a raid, five child labourers were rescued from a plantation in Manchalli in Srimangala.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, Ponnampet tahsildar and taluk magistrate Kavyarani K V said that as there is no school due to Covid-19 during the last two years, children from financially less privileged families were made to work in coffee plantations.

District senior labour inspector Jayanna, special police officers for children’s protection, M B Sumathi, Mahesh, social welfare officer Preethi, child development officer Siraj Ahmed, district child protection unit officer Sachin Kumar, child helpline personnel and police personnel took part in the raid.

Stating that many schoolchildren are being deployed in coffee plantations, tahsildar Kavyarani warned those responsible for using children for labour, that serious action will be initiated for child labour.

“Legal action has been initiated against the plantation owner, as per Child Labour Prevention Act. The children were below 15 years of age and have been sent to Zilla Bala Mandira,” she said.

Kavyarani further said that the accused in child labour cases will be arrested without a warrant.

They are entitled to two years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000, she added.

In some places, the plantation owners are seizing the Aadhaar card and ration card of plantation workers and are harassing them as bonded labourers, she said.

Strict action will be initiated against the accused, she said and requested the people to report such incidents to the tahsildar’s office or child welfare department or by calling child helpline 1098 or 0827 4249600.

Details of the informers will be kept confidential, she added.