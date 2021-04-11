'Children should have knowledge of their rights'

Member of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Dr G R Anand, accompanied by the team of district child protection unit, visited the Government High School in Kudumangaluru and reviewed the implementation of Central government programmes for children.

He also had a discussion with officials. The team also carried out a discussion with the officials and children on the protection of children's health, education facilities and preparation for examinations.

The members inspected the facilities provided at the school, through Gram Panchayat, under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. They lauded the drinking water facilities and clean toilets at the school.

Speaking to the children, Dr G R Anand made them aware of their rights and called upon them to be good citizens.

He also conducted a mini quiz on health, nutrition and conservation of water.

District child protection officer T N Arundathi elaborated upon the measures towards the safety of children taken up by the government.

BEO H K Pandu said that Covid-19 guidelines are being followed in the schools.

Jal Jeevan Mission district project manager N L Raghavendra provided information on the water facility provided to the school during the 100-day Jal Jeevan Mission.

School headmaster T G Premkumar said that awareness is being created among children on personal hygiene, protection of health and environment protection, through the Eco Club of the school.

Officials Poonaccha, Sachin, Irshaad and Gram Panchayat PDO M R Santhosh were present.