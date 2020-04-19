Coast Guard rams up surveillance in K’taka coastline

Coast Guard rams up surveillance in Karnataka coastline

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 19 2020, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 21:52 ist
CG OPV Varaha pressed to service to increase surveillance in Karnataka coast by Indian Coast Guard.

To boost Coast Guard's (CG) surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities on the country's west coast in Karnataka, CG OPV Varaha and CG Dornier 785 ex Kochi have been pressed into service to undertake extensive surveillance. 

Both seawards and aerial surveillance of Karnataka coastline had been taken up from Sunday, said S Babu Venkatesh, Commander, Coast Guard, Karnataka. 

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The surveillance will be air-sea coordinated operations. The Coast Guard ships and aircraft maintained extensive search in the area for intercepting any suspected vessel. Indian Coast Guard ships classified various contacts in the area and kept them under constant surveillance. 

In addition, the fast Interceptor Boats C 448, C 420 and C 155 have been extensively deployed for coast patrol, to monitor all fishing boats and to act as deterrence to prevent any nefarious activities from Karwar up to Kasaragod, covering the 320-Km coastline.

Follow state-wise updates of coronavirus cases in India 

Further, Coast Guard Karnataka has been maintaining constant surveillance using the Remote Operating Station (ROS) Surathkal and Bhatkal using electronic means, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coast Guard's (CG) surveillance
reconnaissance capabilities
CG OPV Varaha
CG Dornier 785 ex Kochi
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 