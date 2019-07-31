Coffee land mourns the demise of CCD founder

Thousands of people thronged the premises of Cafe Coffee Day Global Ltd in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, along with politicians and dignitaries, to have a last glimpse of their beloved entrepreneur and Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha.

As the news of Siddhartha’s death spread, the employees of Cafe Coffee Day Global Limited, plantation workers and his admirers lined up on the road. When the ambulance carrying the body reached the venue at 2 pm, people surrounded the vehicle to catch a glimpse of him. Police had a hard time controlling the crowd.

Siddhartha’s wife Malavika and sons Amarthya and Ishaan paid their last respects. Religious rituals were performed on the occasion.

JVS PU College and MES Education institutions declared a holiday for their students.

Leaders from all political parties gathered at Hanumantappa Circle in Chikkamagaluru and paid their respects to V G Siddhartha.

A silent procession was taken out from M G Road. Shopkeepers voluntarily downed the shutters from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, leaders including Chikkamagaluru BJP MLA C T Ravi, M B Patil, D K Shivakumar, M P Kumaraswamy, U T Khader, T D Rajegowda, S L Bojegowda, M K Pranesh, Sageer Ahmed, Kimmane Rathnakar, D N Jeevaraj, H H Devaraj, Gayathri Shantegowda, Adichunchanagiri Mutt pontiff Shambhunatha Swami, Chikkamagaluru ZP President Sujatha Krishnappa among others paid their respects to the departed soul.