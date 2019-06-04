Colour coding of country boats in three months

The colour coding of traditional (country) boats will be completed within three months.

“The colour coding of 60% of country craft has been completed. Also, the colour coding of mechanised fishing boats is in progress,” fisheries department deputy director Parshwanath informed members at a meeting convened by SP Nisha James.

Parshwanath said that some fishermen will receive biometric cards soon and the dispatch of cards is delayed as the beneficiaries have submitted wrong addresses. The remaining biometric cards will be dispatched within two months. On receiving cards, boat owners should submit the confirmation letter, he

said.

The fishermen’s leaders appealed to the government to provide powerful transponder equipment for facilitating communication among fishermen during distress, free of cost. The ports and fishing boats should be protected during the fishing holidays. CCTV cameras, high mast lights and street lights should be repaired at the port, they urged the government.

The Fishermen association leaders also demanded the deployment of security guards/officers at the port.

The officials appealed to fishermen about anchoring the boats in a neat manner to provide smooth access to fire engines and police vehicles during emergencies. The fishing nets should also be arranged neatly, they told the fishermen.

The anchored boats should not be used for cooking food and welding works after 6 pm. There should be minimum fuel in the boats anchored at the port, the fishermen were told.

The coastal security police assured them that they are taking action against illegal fishing.

A proposal to impose a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on boats caught for fishing illegally will be submitted to the government, the deputy director said.

The fishermen were asked to keep their boats ready for any emergencies or rescue operations during the monsoon. They were also advised to be cautious about theft and fraud increasing in and around Malpe.

Fisheries department joint director Doddamani, DySPs of Kundapur and Udupi, the Coastal Guard Police, fishermen leaders, including Malpe Fishermen’s Association President Sathish Kunder, took part in the meeting.