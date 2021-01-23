Congress to hold protest against farm laws in Mangaluru on January 25

Former Minister and MLA U T Khader said the District Congress Committee (DCC) will organise protests against the contentious farm laws in all assembly constituencies across the district on January 25.

"The agitation in New Delhi by farmers completes two months and the government has failed to respond to their objections over farm laws. To support the farmers staging protest, Congress will stage protests in all assembly constituencies," DCC President and MLC Harish Kumar told media persons in Congress Bhavan on Friday.

He added that all 130 crore people of the country will be affected if farm laws are implemented in the country. It will affect the country's food security. Earlier, millers would buy paddy on behalf of government procurement agencies such as Food Corporation of India (FCI) and FCI would later distribute it among states to be later disbursed under public distribution system.

With the new law, anyone can purchase paddy. If FCI fails to get the required quantity of paddy, how will it distribute it to other states, Khader asked. Under Essential Commodities Act, hoarding was not allowed and cases would be booked against hoarders. Under the new law, people can purchase any amount of paddy as there was no restriction.

The farm laws will encourage hoarders to pile up their produce in godowns until the price of crops increases. MLA said the protest should be organised at gram panchayat level as well to ensure that farmers demands are met. "BJP is following British style in suppressing the protesters. But it failed to act against China, which allegedly set up a new village in Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

Meanwhile, Khader accused the state government of lacking vision and was implementing unscientific decisions in the education sector. "How will teachers teach 90 per cent of the syllabus when there is hardly four months left for the academic year to end. Will teachers be able to do justice to students in completing the syllabus?" he asked.

The decision of the government will have a negative impact on the results of SSLC students, Khader warned. MLA also accused the government of failing in appointing guest teachers in schools and colleges facing acute shortage of teachers. The delay in appointing guest lectures had increased the burden on teachers.

Desecration flayed

MLA condemned the desecration of places of worship in his constituency by unidentified miscreants. He said the BJP government should not take such incidents lightly. He urged police to initiate strict action against culprits.