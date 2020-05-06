Consider DK, Udupi as one unit for hassle-free movement

Mangaluru,
  May 06 2020
  • updated: May 06 2020, 22:04 ist

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has appealed to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka T M Vijay Bhaskar to consider erstwhile Dakshina Kannada district (now DK and Udupi districts) as one unit for facilitating the hassle-free movement of people.

KCCI President Isaac Vas in a memorandum submitted to chief secretary said though the erstwhile Dakshina Kannada district was bifurcated in 1997 for administrative purposes, the two districts were actually an urban agglomeration with most of the population residing in suburbs/towns. Office staff, technical crew and labour of many industries reside in either district and commute daily for work with the help of an efficient transport system.

The present restrictions on inter-district movement in view of the lockdown is hindering the re-launching of industries and commerce. Workers are deprived of their livelihood and business owners are finding it challenging to move forward, he said. Just like the way Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar are considered as a single unit as per the government order dated May 3, the government should consider DK and Udupi as one unit to facilitate the movement of people for employment and business purposes, he stressed.

 

 

