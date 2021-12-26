Consumers should be aware of their rights, says Udupi DC

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao said that consumers should be aware of their rights while purchasing household products and other services.

Speaking during a consumer’s day programme organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, food and civil supplies department, district consumer redressal forum, district consumer information centre and others, he said, “By having knowledge about their rights, the public can avail better services for the products purchased. Consumers should collect receipts while purchasing a product. Compensation can be claimed for any loopholes in the product and services offered.”

To ensure that quality food is supplied, food manufacturing industries have been asked to compulsorily avail food safety certification under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The certification should be availed from the food safety officer under FSSAI. The officials should also test the food samples frequently, he said.

When the demand is more than the supply, then the prices shoot up and consumers feel the pinch. During the first and second wave of Covid-19, the prices of sanitisers and other essential medicines had shot up, he added.

Senior civil judge Sharmila said that consumers should not be carried away by advertisements while purchasing products.

Priority should be given to the quality of the product while purchasing. Any defects in the products should be brought to the notice of the manufacturers or sellers, she said.

Consumer redressal forum convener A P Kodancha said that consumers can question the defects in the product and loopholes in the services offered. The District Commission (earlier referred to as District Forum) can now entertain consumer complaints having value up to Rs 1 crore. Complaints can be filed even online. Even interim compensation can also be availed.

District food safety officer Dr Premananda, food and civil supplies department deputy director Mohammed Isaak and others were present.