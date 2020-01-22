Contaminated water: Several people fall sick in C'magaluru

Several people, including hostel students, have fallen sick after consuming contaminated water in Chikkamagaluru town.

The residents of Hoovadigara Beedi, Chowdeshwari Beedi, inmates of polytechnic hostel, post-matric and pre-matric girls hostel have developed stomach ache and vomiting.

A temporary clinic has been set up at post and pre-matric hostels and at anganwadi centre to treat the sick. More than 35 students are availing treatment at the hospital.

The blood and stool samples of the students have been collected for testing. In addition, water samples from 14 places have been collected for testing, said sources.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Manjunath told DH that water samples have been sent for testing. The report proved contamination in water. Measures have been taken to supply water through tankers to the hostel and the affected areas. The CMC is not supplying water now.

The work on laying a water pipeline under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) scheme is under progress. The pits dug for laying pipes at Hoovadigara Beedi have not been filled.

“There is a possibility of wastewater coming in contact with the water pipeline. Several people have developed diarrhoea after consuming contaminated water. The concerned authorities should take measures to supply pure water,” said Hoovadigara Beedi resident Vijayakumar.

“The digging of the road under the Amrut scheme has created havoc in the area. The dug pits have not been filled properly. The sewage water is flowing into the drinking water pipeline. My wife is suffering from Diarrhoea for the last two days,” said Kumar from Chowdeshwari Beedi.

Dr Subhash said, “The hostel students are being treated. They are responding to the treatment. After the pure water was supplied, no Diarrhea symptoms have been noticed.”

Indu, a second PU student at Post-matric hostel, said, “I have been suffering from stomach ache and vomiting for the last two days. I am feeling weak.”

CMC Commissioner (in- charge) Chandrashekar said, “The damaged pipes have been repaired. Measures have been taken to ensure that sewage water does not get mixed with drinking water. Water is being supplied through tankers.”