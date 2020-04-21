Coronavirus lockdown: Water quality improves at River Cauvery

The quality of water in River Cauvery has improved significantly following the nationwide lockdown.

The discharge of effluents from homestays and resorts situated on the banks of the river in the district has stopped due to lack of visitors. The discharge of wastewater had made the water impure all these years.

The suspension of boat ride in Dubare has reduced the pollution from diesel motorboats in the river.

For the last few years, the water quality of the river had reached 'C' category from 'B' category during the summer. However, the quality has remained in 'A' category this April.

According to officials from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, the quality of water was tested at Bhagamandala, Napoklu, Dubare and Kushalnagar.