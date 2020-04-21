Lockdown: Water quality improves at River Cauvery

Coronavirus lockdown: Water quality improves at River Cauvery

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 21 2020, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 19:52 ist
River Cauvery flowing near Napoklu.

The quality of water in River Cauvery has improved significantly following the nationwide lockdown.

The discharge of effluents from homestays and resorts situated on the banks of the river in the district has stopped due to lack of visitors. The discharge of wastewater had made the water impure all these years.

Follow Live Updates Of Coronavirus In India Here

The suspension of boat ride in Dubare has reduced the pollution from diesel motorboats in the river.

For the last few years, the water quality of the river had reached 'C' category from 'B' category during the summer. However, the quality has remained in 'A' category this April.

According to officials from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, the quality of water was tested at Bhagamandala, Napoklu, Dubare and Kushalnagar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
river cauvery
water quality
improves
Lockdown
Madikeri
Kodagu
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 