Corruption charge against police: Karnataka Lokayukta seeks report

Corruption charge on police: Lokayukta seeks report

DH News Service, Mangaluru
  • Jan 28 2023, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 16:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Karnataka Lokayukta has served a notice to city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar to examine the allegations of corruption at Ullal police station on the suburbs of the city and submit a report.

The Lokayukta ordered that the investigation report and other documents should be produced by February 14. The notice is served based on the complaint lodged by social worker Mohammed Kabeer, a resident of Ullal.

The complaint alleged that the Ullal station inspector Sandeep and sub inspector (SI) Pradeep have nominated a broker to take bribe from ganja mafia, sand mafia and hotel owners. The two police officers demand money from every citizen and Ullal residents are fed up with their actions, he claimed.

Though a complaint through email was sent to heads of various departments, chief secretary, DGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, ADGP and Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner, no action had been taken so far, the complaint to the Lokayukta said.

Lokayukta
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Corruption
Mangaluru

