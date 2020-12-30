Counting of Gram Panchayat votes commences in 7 taluks in Dakshina Kannada

The counting of votes cast in gram panchayat election commences in seven taluks in Dakshina Kannada. Elections were held for 220 gram panchayats for 3,181 seats.

As many as 7,275 candidates are in the fray already 91 candidates have been elected unopposed.

The counting is being held for 624 seats in 37 GPs of Mangaluru, 186 seats in 12 GPs of Moodbidri, 822 seats of 57 GPs of Bantwal, 631 seats in 46 GPs in Belthangady, 343 seats in 22 GPs in Puttur, 282 seats in 25 GPs in Sullia, and 285 seats in 21 GPs in Kadaba.

In Mangaluru, the counting is held at Mahathma Gandhi Centenary Composite PU College in Bondel. A large number of candidates, their agents and their followers have gathered outside the counting centres, causing a traffic jam.