Covid-19: Kodagu DC urges resorts to take precautions

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that precautionary measures have been initiated to check the spread of Covid-19 in Kodagu district.

There is a surge in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala. All the resorts and homestays should take precautionary measures and adhere to the guidelines, she added.

The entry of tourists and the public to Abbey Falls, Mandalpatti, Raja Seat, Sunny Side Museum, Chelavara Falls, Nalkunadu Palace, Dubare, Chiklihole dam, Harangi, Mallali Falls, Irpu Falls and Rajara Gadduge is banned till April 20, she said.

Resorts and homestays should ensure that the visitors wear a mask, maintain social distancing and use hand sanitiser/hand wash frequently. All the swimming pools will be closed till April 20, she added.

The gyms can function with 50% capacity. All the equipment should be sanitised after each use, said the deputy commissioner.