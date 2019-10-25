Cyanide Mohan sentenced to death in fourth case

Serial rapist 'Cyanide Mohan', who was found guilty of murdering a woman from Belepuni in Bantwal taluk, has been sentenced to death by the Sixth Additional District and Sessions Judge Sayeedunnisa on Thursday.

Mohan was declared guilty of murdering his 17th victim from Balepuni on October 22 and the quantum of punishment was announced on Thursday.

The serial rapist had befriended the victim near B C Road bus stand on August 21, 2005. Mohan introducing himself as Anand had promised to marry her.

On the following morning they boarded a bus to Bengaluru and Mohan raped the victim in a lodge. As per Mohan's modus operandi, he forced his victim to consume Cyanide tablets in order to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

He returned to Mangaluru on the same morning and sold her gold ornaments.

The murder came to light only after the arrest of Cyanide Mohan on September 21, 2009.

As many as 41 witnesses were paraded in the court and 67 documents were submitted. A president of anganwadi association also had identified Cyanide Mohan during the identification parade.

The judge found him guilty under all crimes and sentenced him to death by hanging.

Sixth Additional District and Sessions Judge Sayeedunnisa upheld the arguments of Public Prosecutor Judith O M Crasta and awarded death sentence to Cyanide Mohan. Mohan was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine amount of Rs 5,000 under section 366 (kidnap) of IPC. If he failed to pay the fine amount, he would have to undergo an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment.

Mohan was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine amount of Rs 5,000 under section 376 (kidnap) of IPC. Mohan was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine amount of Rs 5,000 under section 328 (administering poison) of IPC, five years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine amount of Rs 5,000 under section 392 (robbery) of IPC, Rs 5,000 fine under section 394 (causing hurt) of IPC, one year of rigorous imprisonment under section 417 (kidnap) of IPC and seven years of imprisonment, Rs 5,000 fine for destroying evidences under sec 201 of IPC.

All the sentences will be merged with death sentence once confirmed by High Court, Public Prosecutor Judith O M Crasta said. The sessions court is sentencing Cyanide Mohan to death in the fourth such case. The High Court has uphled death sentence in one case, commuted to life imprisonment in another case and reduced the sentence period to five years in a third case.

Cyanide Mohan through video conferencing from Hindalga Jail pleaded for a lenient punishment.