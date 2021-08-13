Development works will not mar beauty of Raja Seat: MLA

MLA Appachu Ranjan inspected the ongoing development works at Raja Seat in Madikeri on Friday. The MLA inspected the work on the pathway, watchtower and others.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that development works worth Rs 3.43 crore are being one in Raja Seat. The work is being carried without the use of earth mover.

All efforts are being made to take up the work in such a way so as not to affect the natural surroundings, he said.

The MLA said that the government has already released Rs 3 crore. The previous district in-charge minister had worked for the sanctioning of the funds for the development of Raja Seat. Owing to various reasons, the work was delayed. Now, the work is in progress.

“At present, Raja Seat has three acres of land. The work is taken up on six acres of land surrounding Raja Seat. About 3,000 to 4,000 visitors used to visit Raja Seat during the weekend before the Covid-19 pandemic. The development works will help in attracting more tourists. The beauty of nature can be enjoyed from Raja Seat,” he added.

He said that a decision on naming view points in Raja Seat after Field Marshal Cariappa and General Thimayya will be taken in the coming days.

Solar lamps will be installed in Raja Seat. After the completion of the works, Raja Seat will become a centre of attraction, said the MLA.

Horticulture department deputy director H Shashishar said, “Along with the present garden at Raja Seat, a new garden will be laid. The areas of the railways will also be developed.”

Senior assistant director Pramod, PWD AEE Shivaram, CMC commissioner S V Ramdas and others were present.