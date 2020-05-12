Don’t pressurise to pay Mescom bills till June, says minister

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary urged Mescom not to mount any pressure on consumers for payment of electricity bills until June.

“The steep electricity bill issued to the consumers has come to the notice of the government. An average bill should have been issued to the houses and small enterprises,” he said while chairing a meeting in DC hall on Tuesday.

“Power supply should not be disconnected," he added.

Dakshina Kannada district administration has given its nod to allow people from the district, stranded in foreign countries and outside the state, to register on Seva Sindhu portal and return to the district. All those who arrive from outside the state will have to undergo 14 days of quarantine compulsorily, the minister said.

Already, 6,092 applications had been received in Seva Sindhu portal seeking permission to return to Dakshina Kannada. With this, around 24,000 to 25,000 (with family members) are likely to return to the district. As many as 1,229 applications were received from people residing in Maharashtra.

Hotels had been identified to quarantine those arriving from foreign countries and a minimum fee has been fixed. Those who arrive from other states will be asked to remain quarantined in local hotels and government hostels. A total of 3,500 rooms were reserved for quarantining the people.