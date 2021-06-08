‘Don’t utilise student funds for teachers in private schools’

The School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) Samanvaya Vedike has opposed the plan by the government to utilise the funds meant for the teachers and students in government schools, towards the special package announced for the teaching and non-teaching staff in unaided schools and colleges.

SDMC Samanvaya Vedike district president K A Nagesh of Kodlipet said that the teachers and students in the government schools are undergoing a lot of problems.

The government should release separate funds for the welfare of the teaching and the non-teaching staff in private schools, he said.

The government teachers and students fund comprises the amount collected by the sale of stamps during Teachers’ Day. This should be utilised only for the sake of children who have lost their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Nagesh.

The funds should also be utilised towards the welfare of 25,000 guest teachers and mid-day meal personnel in government schools, he added.