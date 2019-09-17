Donisara residents await a strong bridge

The washing away of a footbridge connecting Donisara village in Seethooru Gram Panchayat jurisdiction in the recent rain has inconvenienced the villagers.

The bridge was providing connectivity between Belluru and Donisara villages. The flood in Kapila stream had washed away the footbridge. As a result, the villagers have lost their connectivity.

The bridge was built 12 years ago. There are more than 30 houses in Donisara village. The villagers have been using the bridge to visit shops for the purchase of grocery, going to hospitals or to board a bus to reach N R Pura or Koppa.

Using the bridge, the residents can reach Belluru by walking just 1 km. Without it, the residents have to travel 6 km to reach Belluru. There is no bus facility from Donisara to Belluru village.

More than 30 children from the village pursue their studies at Belluru Primary and High School. Without the bridge, the children have to walk for six kilometres daily to reach the school.

Realising that the construction of the bridge will be delayed, more than 20 families constructed a temporary footbridge using wooden logs and iron rods a few days ago.

Seethooru GP President N P Ramesh said, “The villagers have only constructed a delicate wooden bridge. The gram panchayat has extended financial assistance.”

The authorities should have looked into the quality of the bridge when it was constructed 12 years ago, said Hallibailu resident Basavarajappa.