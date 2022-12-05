Dr B R Ambedkar statue to be unveiled at Mangalore University

Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue will be unveiled at Mangalore University on the occasion of 66th Mahaparinirvana Day, on December 6.

The statue is nine-feet high, weighs over 600 kg and is made of bronze. The statue will come up in a garden situated in front of the science faculty building at the university. The estimated cost of the statue is Rs 14.30 lakh. The statue of Ambedkar was a long-cherished dream of the 42-year-old university, said Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will unveil the statue and Founder VC of Dr B R Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow Prof R S Kureel will be the chief guest.

He said a committee under the Centre for Dr B R Ambedkar Studies of Mangalore University was overseeing the work on the statue.

The VC said that a statue of Swami Vivekananda will also come up near the Mangala auditorium on the campus. The Swami Vivekananda Study Centre of the university had proposed the installation of the statue.

"The statue is likely to be unveiled on January 12 on National Youth Day, also known as 'Vivekananda Jayanti'.

Meanwhile, the SC/ST employees of Mangalore University have submitted a representation opposing the move to include the name of the Director of Centre for Dr B R Ambedkar Studies in the marble plaque of the statue.

It is a tradition to name the statutory officers of Mangalore University and chief guests of the programme in the marble plaque. However, the name of the Director of the Centre for Dr B R Ambedkar Studies is mentioned in the plaque. The representation said that as the expenses were borne by Mangalore University, mentioning the name of the Director is irrelevant. It is not right to take the credit for the statue by the Director, said the representation given to the VC.

Reacting to it, the VC said the proposal for the statue was mooted by the Centre for Dr B R Ambedkar Studies. A committee under the guidance of the Director monitored the work of the statue. After obtaining the approval from the Governor, who is also Chancellor of Mangalore University, the marble plaque will be placed below the statue, said the VC.

He said the "statue has been installed as per the rules and guidelines. This has been brought to the notice of those who made the representation."