DYFI opposes PPP mode for bus stand at Pumpwell

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Dakshina Kannada unit opposed the PPP (public, private partnership) mode for the construction of bus terminal near Pumpwell (Mahaveer) junction.

DYFI district committee declared that despite having enough funds for the construction of state-of-the-art bus stand in Mangaluru, the government had given its nod to construct it on PPP mode due to pressure from private lobby.

The state-of-the-art bus stand in Mangaluru was a long-pending demand of people in the district and DYFI will support it. There should not be any hidden agenda in providing infrastructure facilities to the city.

"The bus stand will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 445 crore comprising shopping mall, office complex, and parking areas. However, the entire structure will be in the hands of private players for 40 years,” DYFI said.

The central market in Mangaluru and many small markets in the city are being constructed on PPP mode. Under Jala Siri scheme, drinking water supply project is also privatised, DYFI district secretary Santhosh Bajal charged.

The bus stand should be constructed with funds available under Smart City Mission project or ADB loan, or with funds released by central and state governments.

A special meeting should be convened and public opinion should be collected, he urged.